WVa governor's family's companies owe millions in Ky taxes

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) - Coal companies controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family owe nearly $3 million in delinquent Kentucky property taxes while many schools are struggling with finances.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited records Monday saying the Kentucky Fuel Corporation is behind nearly $2 million on taxes on real estate, mining equipment and coal reserves in Knott County. Federal mining records say Justice's son and daughter became controllers of Kentucky Fuel in April but the overdue taxes are from when Justice controlled it.

County schools Finance Officer Greg Conn says the district's share of taxes owed by Kentucky Fuel would be more than $1 million.

Justice's son Jay Justice says he has asked attorneys and engineers to assess the debts and figure out the "right" number to offer counties in negotiated settlements.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.