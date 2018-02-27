WVa governor's family's companies owe millions in Ky taxes

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) - Coal companies controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family owe nearly $3 million in delinquent Kentucky property taxes while many schools are struggling with finances.
The Lexington Herald-Leader cited records Monday saying the Kentucky Fuel Corporation is behind nearly $2 million on taxes on real estate, mining equipment and coal reserves in Knott County. Federal mining records say Justice's son and daughter became controllers of Kentucky Fuel in April but the overdue taxes are from when Justice controlled it.
County schools Finance Officer Greg Conn says the district's share of taxes owed by Kentucky Fuel would be more than $1 million.
Justice's son Jay Justice says he has asked attorneys and engineers to assess the debts and figure out the "right" number to offer counties in negotiated settlements.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Flooding continues along the Ohio River in the Tri-State Tuesday morning, keeping many streets and parking garages closed and places like Coney Island under water.Full Story >
Flooding continues along the Ohio River in the Tri-State Tuesday morning, keeping many streets and parking garages closed and places like Coney Island under water.Full Story >
The warehouse sale for the Ted Bundy movie: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 706 York Street in Newport.Full Story >
The warehouse sale for the Ted Bundy movie: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 706 York Street in Newport.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after he was charged with making a threat that shut down all Reading schools Tuesday.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after he was charged with making a threat that shut down all Reading schools Tuesday.Full Story >