Boulders crash onto highway, force big cleanup; no injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (AP) - Boulders as wide as a traffic lane have tumbled onto a highway and closed part of that road in Ohio's far southern tip.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says no one was hurt in the rock slide on state Route 7 near Chesapeake, across the Ohio River from Huntington, West Virginia.
The department says crews began trying to break up and move the rocks Monday and continued that work overnight into Tuesday.
The crashing boulders left massive cracks in the road. The department has warned that the westbound lanes of Route 7 could be closed for weeks for cleanup and repair work after.
The highway's eastbound lanes were expected to reopen more quickly.
