First lady cuts ties with adviser paid $26M for inaugural

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump has cut ties with an adviser whose firm was paid $26 million to help plan the president's inauguration.
Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirms Tuesday that the first lady's office has "severed the gratuitous services contract" it had with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Winston Wolkoff is a New York-based event planner and longtime friend of the first lady. She'd been working as an unpaid White House adviser to Mrs. Trump.
The New York Times first reported on the termination of Winston Wolkoff's White House contract.
The first lady's spokeswoman has said Mrs. Trump had no role with the inaugural committee and didn't know how the money was being spent.
Recent tax filings show that the inaugural committee paid two private companies more than $50 million for event planning.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The warehouse sale for the Ted Bundy movie: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 706 York Street in Newport.Full Story >
The warehouse sale for the Ted Bundy movie: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 706 York Street in Newport.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after he was charged with making a threat that shut down all Reading schools Tuesday.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after he was charged with making a threat that shut down all Reading schools Tuesday.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolFull Story >
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryFull Story >
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryFull Story >
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99Full Story >
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99Full Story >
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishFull Story >
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishFull Story >
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.Full Story >