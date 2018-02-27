Police activity diverts Lebanon buses

Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, just before 9 a.m., Lebanon City Schools announced a shooting in the area of RoseMarie Drive.

Within the past 30 minutes, there was a shooting in the area of RoseMarie Dr. No Lebanon schools are involved in the incident and all students are safe. As a result, the police dept has established a perimeter around the area. Our understanding is that the scene is secure. — Lebanon City Schools (@LCS_BC) February 27, 2018

About 40 minutes later, the district tweeted that buses were able to get into the neighborhood to pick up students.

Twenty minutes later, the district sent out a third tweet saying police had determined there was no shooting.

UPDATE via LPD: On Feb 27, 2018 at 7:57AM, LPD responded to alleged shooting. Officers determined it was not a shooting. One adult female was transported to Atrium Hospital to be treated. There appears to be no additional threat and no further info is available at this time. — Lebanon City Schools (@LCS_BC) February 27, 2018

