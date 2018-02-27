Police activity diverts Lebanon buses - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police activity diverts Lebanon buses

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
LEBANON, OH (FOX19) -

Police activity diverted some school buses in Lebanon Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, just before 9 a.m., Lebanon City Schools announced a shooting in the area of RoseMarie Drive.

About 40 minutes later, the district tweeted that buses were able to get into the neighborhood to pick up students.

Twenty minutes later, the district sent out a third tweet saying police had determined there was no shooting.

