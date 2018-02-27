Here's how you can snag swag from Zac Efron's NKY movie set

Now that the Zac Efron movie about serial murderer Ted Bundy has wrapped, you can snag swag from the set this weekend.

The crew will be selling all of its "movie stuff" after shooting in multiple Tri-State communities over the past month, a spokesperson announced Tuesday.

The warehouse sale for the Ted Bundy movie: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 706 York Street in Newport.

Now is your chance to grab vintage couches, chairs, wardrobe and lighting fixtures and collectibles such as records, a payphone and cash register. Browse and shop the assortment of movie-used props, wardrobe, and set decorations, and go home with a little piece of Hollywood.

The movie, set in the Pacific Northwest circa 1970s, has filmed over the past several weeks in northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Scenes have been shot in MainStrassee and local jails, including the one in Newport and Hamilton up in Butler County and the state prison in Warren County.

The movie tells the story of Bundy's murders, told from the perspective of his girlfriend.

Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, John Malkovich, and Jim Parsons are also cast in the biopic.

Parsons was spotted in Covington filming scenes around the post office Sunday.

Earlier this month, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.

The scene was a re-creation of Bundy escaping from an Aspen, Colo. courthouse.

A release date for the movie has not yet been set.

