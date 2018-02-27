Dolly Parton charity donates 100 millionth book

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county of Sevier, TN. (Source: Dolly Parton Productions/Library of Congress/CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library hit an impressive milestone Tuesday.

The country music star's charity donated its 100 millionth book to the Library of Congress.

“I always like to say that 100 million books have led to 100 million stories,” Parton said. “I am so honored that our little program has now grown to such a point that we can partner with the Library of Congress to bring even more stories to children across the country.”

The 100 millionth book was a special edition of her children’s story, “Coat of Many Colors.”

Today we dedicate the 100 Millionth @DollysLibrary Book to the @librarycongress! I always like to say that 100 million books have led to 100 million stories. #100MillionBooks https://t.co/KxUJp0nP20 pic.twitter.com/LVhYeTCVGp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 27, 2018

Parton's Imagination Library mails free books to children from birth until they start school. It started donating books to children nearly a quarter century ago.

Her children’s literacy program is the largest in the world.

“Dolly Parton’s work through her Imagination Library is awe-inspiring” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. “... there is no way to truly quantify the impact this program has had on developing young readers across America and in other parts of the world. This is an extraordinary gift to humankind.”

The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county of Sevier, TN. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

“Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month,” the program’s website says.

Today, it spans four countries and mails over a million free books each month to children around the world.

