Bill allowing higher sales at craft breweries advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill allowing Kentucky's craft brewers to sell more of their beer at their establishments is close to clearing the legislature.
The measure was advanced without any changes by a Senate committee Tuesday. If it passes the Senate, it goes to Gov. Matt Bevin. It has passed the House.
The bill would raise the limit on per-customer sales by microbrewers at their establishments. It would allow daily, on-premise sales of up to the equivalent of two kegs to each customer. The current limit equals a case of 12-ounce beers (2.25 gallons or 8.5 liters).
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer spoke in favor of restoring the bill to its original form to allow unlimited, on-premise sales. But he didn't ask for a vote on his amendment. The increased cap was a compromise with wholesale and retail interests.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man found guilty of murdering two-year-old Kinsley Kinner in Butler County has appealed his conviction, but the court revealed this week the appeal has been denied.Full Story >
The man found guilty of murdering two-year-old Kinsley Kinner in Butler County has appealed his conviction, but the court revealed this week the appeal has been denied.Full Story >
A Middletown clerk went to the hospital with a broken nose after they say they were assaulted with a beer can.Full Story >
A Middletown clerk went to the hospital with a broken nose after they say they were assaulted with a beer can.Full Story >
A local mother says her child was suspended for recording a fight on her cellphone. Now, she's fighting for the school to reverse the decision.Full Story >
A local mother says her child was suspended for recording a fight on her cellphone. Now, she's fighting for the school to reverse the decision.Full Story >
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.Full Story >
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.Full Story >
Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare Tuesday morning when police say a man was walking into traffic, pointing his hand in a gun gesture at passing motorists.Full Story >
Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare Tuesday morning when police say a man was walking into traffic, pointing his hand in a gun gesture at passing motorists.Full Story >