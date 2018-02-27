How you can help with Aurora flood cleanup

Dearborn County is transitioning from the response to recovery stage of the current flooding incident.

The community is asking for your help during the cleanup process.

Volunteers can meet at the Aurora Lions Club Building at 2nd and Main Streets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., each day.

Volunteers will be required to check-in and check-out at the end of each shift, and should wear appropriate work clothes, work boots and gloves.

Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

If you own a home or business in Dearborn County that has sustained damage due to flooding, you are urged to contact the Dearborn County Emergency Management office to make a report. Call DCEMA at (812) 537-3971 or visit this website.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.