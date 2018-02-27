Kroger launches new prescription drug safety program for high school students

Kroger has announced a new educational initiative to empower Cincinnati area high school students with the skills to make safe and healthy decisions about prescription medications and understand the dangers of prescription drug misuse.

Kroger partnered with education technology leader EVERFI, Inc. to provide the digital curriculum to Greater Cincinnati area schools at no cost.

The interactive course uses an evidence-based, public health approach to empower students to protect themselves and others from prescription drug abuse and misuse.

The program will be available in high schools in the following counties: Butler, Hamilton, Boone, Campbell and Kenton.

“The opioid epidemic continues to impact our nation and Ohio and Kentucky have been particularly affected by this problem. With more than two million individuals with an addiction to prescription pain relievers, Kroger recognizes the importance of educating Americans on how to safely handle prescription drugs,” Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger’s Pharmacies and The Little Clinics said in a news release. “We’re proud to help proactively tackle this epidemic through digital education and to continue to help people live healthier lives.”

In launching this program, Kroger joins the Prescription Drug Safety Network, the nation’s first public-private initiative to combat prescription drug abuse by providing prevention education in schools.

