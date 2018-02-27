Sex offender convicted of raping girl gets life in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A registered sex offender convicted of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old Ohio girl who had been waiting for a school bus has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Thirty-nine-year-old Randy Stanaford was sentenced Tuesday in Dayton. Jurors earlier found him guilty of rape and kidnapping of a minor younger than 13.
Prosecutors said the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in September 2016 and that Stanaford had a knife when he grabbed and raped her. Stanaford pleaded not guilty.
State records show Stanaford spent five years in prison for attempted kidnapping and public indecency. Records also listed him as living homeless in Dayton.
Stanaford's attorney, Ben Swift, says he believes the prosecution didn't prove its case and the life-without-parole sentence was "contrary to law." He says they'll appeal.
