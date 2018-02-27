Kentucky school shooting judge at center of legal battles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge presiding over the trial of a teenager charged in a school shooting is being challenged for holding closed proceedings.
Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson has closed Gabriel Parker's arraignment and other proceedings over the objections of some media outlets. Parker is facing adult murder charges for the killing of two students Jan. 23 at Marshall County High School.
A group of western Kentucky media outlets filed petitions with the Kentucky Court of Appeals over the secrecy, saying Jameson has sealed public records and held other secret hearings. Jameson filed a petition this week rebutting those claims.
Commonwealth's Attorney Mark Blankenship, the county's top prosecutor, has filed a motion asking for a special judge to be appointed to the case.
