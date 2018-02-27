Bill allowing higher sales at craft breweries advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill allowing Kentucky's craft brewers to sell more of their beer at their establishments is close to clearing the legislature.

The measure was advanced without any changes by a Senate committee Tuesday. If it passes the Senate, it goes to Gov. Matt Bevin. It has passed the House.

The bill would raise the limit on per-customer sales by microbrewers at their establishments. It would allow daily, on-premise sales of up to the equivalent of two kegs to each customer. The current limit equals a case of 12-ounce beers (2.25 gallons or 8.5 liters).

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer spoke in favor of restoring the bill to its original form to allow unlimited, on-premise sales. But he didn't ask for a vote on his amendment. The increased cap was a compromise with wholesale and retail interests.

