Olympic medalist Nick Goepper returning home for celebration at Perfect North

Nick Goepper, fresh off his Silver Medal victory in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, is returning home for a quick visit and celebration of his success.

The Lawrenceburg, Indiana native won a silver medal in the men’s slopestyle competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Goepper and the mayor of Lawrenceburg will be joining Perfect North Slopes honoring him as the only two time Olympian and the only Olympic Silver Medalist from Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

When Goepper snagged second place in the men's ski slopestyle he gave a shout out to Perfect North in the process.

[Olympic skier Nick Goepper to throw out first pitch for Reds Opening Day]

"He literally was here from a little guy, just lapping the park, and it is very true that it's about practice and repetition and putting in the effort. Just sort of leaned into the camera and said 'what's up Perfect North slopes,'" GM and Co-Owner of Perfect North Chip Perfect said.

He will be at Perfect North on Sunday, March 4, at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

