Kentucky looks to ease local governments' pension pain

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Local governments in Kentucky would have more time to pay massive increases in retirement contributions under a bill moving through the state legislature.
Most Kentucky local governments were facing increases of 50 percent or more in their contributions to the state retirement system. Many local leaders complained the increases are too steep and would require them to either raise taxes or drastically cut services.
To avoid that, lawmakers have proposed phasing in those payments over the next decade. Instead of paying it all at once, cities would pay 12 percent increases each year until they have fully funded the required increase.
Kentucky is at least $41 billion short of the money required to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years to state workers, police officers, firefighters, public school teachers and local government employees.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man found guilty of murdering two-year-old Kinsley Kinner in Butler County has appealed his conviction, but the court revealed this week the appeal has been denied.Full Story >
The man found guilty of murdering two-year-old Kinsley Kinner in Butler County has appealed his conviction, but the court revealed this week the appeal has been denied.Full Story >
A Middletown clerk went to the hospital with a broken nose after they say they were assaulted with a beer can.Full Story >
A Middletown clerk went to the hospital with a broken nose after they say they were assaulted with a beer can.Full Story >
A local mother says her child was suspended for recording a fight on her cellphone. Now, she's fighting for the school to reverse the decision.Full Story >
A local mother says her child was suspended for recording a fight on her cellphone. Now, she's fighting for the school to reverse the decision.Full Story >
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.Full Story >
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.Full Story >
Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare Tuesday morning when police say a man was walking into traffic, pointing his hand in a gun gesture at passing motorists.Full Story >
Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare Tuesday morning when police say a man was walking into traffic, pointing his hand in a gun gesture at passing motorists.Full Story >