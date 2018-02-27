Medical examiner identifies Detroit shooting rampage victims

DETROIT (AP) - Four people slain during a shooting rampage in northwest Detroit have been identified.
The Wayne County medical examiner's office says 24-year-old Cierra Bargaineer, 21-year-old Kristin Thomas, 60-year-old Raphael Hall and 22-year-old Ja-Mon Thomas were killed Monday.
Bargaineer, Kristin Thomas and Hall were gunned down about 8:50 a.m. outside a gas station by 27-year-old George Anthony Davis Jr.
Bargaineer and Kristin Thomas were inside an SUV. Hall was killed while pumping gas into the vehicle. Ja-Mon Thomas later was shot to death about a mile away.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Davis shot himself Monday afternoon while fleeing troopers southwest of Toledo. He later died at a hospital.
Bargaineer was the mother of Davis' child. Hall was Bargaineer's father. Ja-Mon Thomas has been identified as Davis' cousin.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
