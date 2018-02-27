Delta Air Lines, politics and the NRA

ATLANTA (RNN) – If Delta Air Lines doesn’t feel welcome in Georgia, then Virginia, New York and Alabama are ready to roll out the red carpet.

The Atlanta-based carrier took a beating from Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle this week when it distanced itself from the National Rifle Association.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Georgia State Sen. Michael Williams, a Republican candidate for governor, also jumped on the train.

The Delta taxpayer handout is bad for Georgia. No more crony capitalism! #gapol #maga https://t.co/FAtqZ7Nc3c — Michael Williams (@williamsforga) February 27, 2018

Delta is one of more than a dozen companies that have parted ways with the NRA in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

With Delta on the outs with Cagle, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Birmingham, AL, Mayor Randall Woodfin pounced.

Hey @delta—Virginia is for lovers and airline hubs. You're welcome here any time. https://t.co/BxxnOhEpt6 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 27, 2018

.@Delta, as one of your most frequent flyers, know that the NY LG admires your principled stance. Let’s continue our great relationship. NY is open for business & ?'s Delta – move HQ to where you’re appreciated? https://t.co/AZ8xeC0geo — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) February 26, 2018

Hey @Delta . You know, in mathematics, Delta represents the change in something, e.g. ??HQ. Let’s chat. #BHM — Randall Woodfin (@WoodfinForBham) February 27, 2018

Delta’s website says it contributes $300 million annually to Georgia state and local governments through taxes and fees.

And Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport generates $58 billion in annual economic impact, according to Delta. Atlanta is Delta’s largest hub.

With those kinds of numbers at stake, the air carrier is likely to have plenty of suitors if things really turn sour in Georgia.

