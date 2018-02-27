Delta Air Lines, politics and the NRA - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Delta Air Lines, politics and the NRA

ATLANTA (RNN) – If Delta Air Lines doesn’t feel welcome in Georgia, then Virginia, New York and Alabama are ready to roll out the red carpet.

The Atlanta-based carrier took a beating from Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle this week when it distanced itself from the National Rifle Association.

Georgia State Sen. Michael Williams, a Republican candidate for governor, also jumped on the train.

Delta is one of more than a dozen companies that have parted ways with the NRA in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

With Delta on the outs with Cagle, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Birmingham, AL, Mayor Randall Woodfin pounced.

Delta’s website says it contributes $300 million annually to Georgia state and local governments through taxes and fees.

And Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport generates $58 billion in annual economic impact, according to Delta. Atlanta is Delta’s largest hub.

With those kinds of numbers at stake, the air carrier is likely to have plenty of suitors if things really turn sour in Georgia.

