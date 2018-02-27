Bill updating Kentucky's anti-price gouging laws advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's laws against price gouging in emergencies would be updated under a bill setting more definite boundaries to determine when price increases are considered excessive.

The measure was advanced by a Senate committee Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Rick Girdler says his bill would add clarity to the anti-gouging laws to assist with compliance and enforcement. Currently, he says it's hard to clearly identify the boundaries of what's considered a legal price increase and what's grossly excessive.

Under the bill, an increase of 10 percent or less above the price on the day before an emergency declaration would not violate the law.

Girdler says his bill remains true to the law's consumer-protection intent.

Gov. Matt Bevin declared a statewide emergency last week due to flooding.

The legislation is Senate Bill 160.

