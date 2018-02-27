Editorial: Those who post threats against children in schools should be made an example of

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.Full Story >
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.Full Story >
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.Full Story >
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.Full Story >
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.Full Story >
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.Full Story >
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.Full Story >
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.Full Story >
New details from the Columbia Police Department give us more information in the Dawn Diimmler case after the former Airport High School assistant principal was granted bond Monday morning.Full Story >
New details from the Columbia Police Department give us more information in the Dawn Diimmler case after the former Airport High School assistant principal was granted bond Monday morning.Full Story >