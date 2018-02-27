Holcomb to sign Sunday alcohol sales bill Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday will sign the bill overturning Indiana's decades-old ban on selling carryout alcohol on Sundays.

Holcomb's office says the 1:30 p.m. signing will be livestreamed at facebook.com/govholcomb .

The bill takes effect immediately, which means Sunday alcohol sales will be allowed beginning this weekend at liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big box retailers.

The Senate voted 38-10 on Thursday to send the legislation to Holcomb.

After decades of failed attempts to rewrite the Sunday sales law, this year for the first time industry rivals who scuttled past efforts got on board. Republican Statehouse leaders also made the bill's passage a priority.

