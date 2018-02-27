Kushner's security clearance downgraded

The interim security clearance of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was downgraded last week. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.

Kushner has worn dueling hats for more than a year as President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law.

Kushner and other White House officials were operating on interim clearances until last week, when their access was altered.

The downgrade came after Chief of Staff John Kelly stipulated new changes to the security clearance system.

Aides who previously operated on “top secret” interim clearances saw their access changed to “secret,” a classification for less sensitive material.

A person familiar with the situation said Kushner is accepting the decision about his security clearance and “will not ask for special permission” from the president.

The White House didn’t go into details on the status change Tuesday.

"We do not comment on individual security clearances,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary. “He's a valued member of the team and he will continue to do the important work that he's been doing since he started in the administration."

As senior adviser to the president, Kushner covers a wide variety of topics including sensitive foreign policy issues. The downgrade gives Kushner access to fewer government secrets and prevents him from accessing the presidential daily brief.

Last week Trump said a decision on Kushner’s security clearance would come from Kelly.

“He’s going to do what’s right for the country, and I have no doubt he will make the right decision,” Trump said of Kelly.

The decision and the circumstances leading up to it are leaving some lawmakers concerned.

“This shows an ongoing pattern of failure to take seriously the protection of national security concerns by the very inner circle in the Trump administration, because there are overlapping personal and professional and national concerns," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Law enforcement sources said a “surge” of FBI agents are processing a backlog of background investigations for security clearances for Trump administration officials.

Another person familiar with the Kushner situation said the FBI is expected to wrap up his background check within a month.

The FBI will hand the findings to the White House for the ultimate decision on Kushner’s clearance.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.