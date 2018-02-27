Steel plant booms caused by water hitting hot metal

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - An official says loud booms that triggered reports of a possible explosion in an Ohio city were caused by the sudden vaporization of rainwater hitting extremely hot metal at a steel plant.
The booms were heard Saturday night near the AK Steel location in Middletown, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Workers at the plant were removing slag, a byproduct of the refining process.
A representative for the company doing the removal tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that the rainfall caused a "louder than usual noise." No one was injured, and no equipment was damaged.
A researcher who retired from Armco, AK Steel's predecessor company, says rapid vaporization can seem to create "explosions without explosive materials."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Middletown clerk went to the hospital with a broken nose after they say they were assaulted with a beer can.Full Story >
A Middletown clerk went to the hospital with a broken nose after they say they were assaulted with a beer can.Full Story >
A local mother says her child was suspended for recording a fight on her cellphone. Now, she's fighting for the school to reverse the decision.Full Story >
A local mother says her child was suspended for recording a fight on her cellphone. Now, she's fighting for the school to reverse the decision.Full Story >
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.Full Story >
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.Full Story >
Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare Tuesday morning when police say a man was walking into traffic, pointing his hand in a gun gesture at passing motorists.Full Story >
Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare Tuesday morning when police say a man was walking into traffic, pointing his hand in a gun gesture at passing motorists.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati area teenager was arrested this week and charged with making a school threat on social media.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati area teenager was arrested this week and charged with making a school threat on social media.Full Story >