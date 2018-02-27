Cleveland EMS dispatcher, sergeant suspended after turning away gunshot victim

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."Full Story >
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."Full Story >
A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.Full Story >
A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.Full Story >
Hicks told the congressional committee the White House advised her not to answer questions about her time there but acknowledged she's told 'white lies' during her many years as a Trump aide.Full Story >
Hicks told the congressional committee the White House advised her not to answer questions about her time there but acknowledged she's told 'white lies' during her many years as a Trump aide.Full Story >
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.Full Story >
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.Full Story >