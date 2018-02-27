Cleanup begins in New Richmond as flood waters recede

Tuesday was the first day residents in New Richmond were able to dig out from under the Ohio River flood.

Marsha Waits has lived in the area since 2013 and she said she's never seen anything like this before. Now, she has to have her belongings removed from her Front Street home.

"I'm really upset and sad but I'm still here and I'm still able to keep it going and the lord is with me," she said.

Some of her furniture is now outside as her carpet and tile is removed. Now she's dealing with the reality that she's lost things in the flood; but her heart still goes out to others.

"I feel for them I really do, some lost more than I have, and I wish I could do something for them you know. I've lost some stuff, but it can be replaced. The things that I was worried about losing, I was able to save," Waits said.

Not too far down the street, Christina Bachmann is trying to get things cleared out.

"Where do we start. It's just a lot to take in, a lot to start planning and getting it going because there is just mud everywhere," she said.

While some residents focus on home clean up, others are focused on their businesses and rental property.

"It's a slow process but you got to get in and get the mud out first and then go in and really assess damages," business owner Loretta Lilly said.

