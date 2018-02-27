Transgender teen outed by wrestling coach, mom says

Aiden Pogue-Krabacher has been wrestling on the boy’s team since before his transition. (Provided photo)

A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.

Aiden Pogue-Krabacher claims Coach Kelly Tolliver “outed” him to the entire wrestling team. Tolliver made it clear that he didn’t want Aiden changing in the boy’s locker room and insisted that Aiden was a girl, the teen claims.

The Wilmington School Board confirms the incident is under investigation.

Aiden said he told Tolliver that he was not a girl, but the coach “still proceeded to say, ‘yes you are’ and kicked me out,” Aiden said.

He was then forced to change in the visiting girl’s locker room.

“We don’t discriminate against anyone,” said Wilmington Schools Board President Marty Beaugard. “That’s all I can say right now because everything is still under investigation."

Aiden was in sixth grade and still going by the name “Aubry” when he started wrestling with boys. Now in the ninth grade, he says he’s about 70 percent through his transition.

After finding out he was trans, other wrestlers threatened and bullied Aiden. His mom claims the coach did nothing about it.

“Not only did Coach Tolliver announce to the entire team that Aiden is transgender, he publicly humiliated him in front of his classmates with privileged, medical information is had no business sharing,” his mom said at a school board meeting Monday.

A phone message left for Coach Tolliver was not answered. A school representative said Wilmington Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart was in meetings all day and would not be available for comment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.