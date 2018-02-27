Man fired for refusing to shave mustache

The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.Full Story >
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.Full Story >
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 1 in 14 women smoke while pregnant, placing infants at risk for birth defects.Full Story >
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 1 in 14 women smoke while pregnant, placing infants at risk for birth defects.Full Story >
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.Full Story >
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.Full Story >
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.Full Story >
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.Full Story >