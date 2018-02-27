Man fired for refusing to shave mustache

Bob Dentlinger’s new boss at a Hy-Vee supermarket location in Boone, IA, told him he’d have to lose his mustache if he wanted to keep his part-time job. (Source: KCCI/CNN)

BOONE, IA (KCCI/CNN) – An Iowa man said he was fired from his part-time job for refusing to shave his mustache.

Now he has his job back and an apology waiting for him, if he wants it.

Bob Dentlinger’s new boss at a Hy-Vee supermarket location told him he’d have to lose his facial hair if he wanted to keep his nametag.

“’I’m going to have every department shave,’” Dentlinger said the store director told him. “In other words, ‘If you want to stay here, you’re going to have to shave your mustache. That’s it.’”

He said he wasn’t going to let a part-time job he’s worked the last five years change his appearance, especially after checking the company policy on facial hair.

“Corporate says, “Well, right in our company handbook, it’s on page 10, that you’re allowed to have a beard or a mustache, as long as it’s, you know, neat and well-trimmed,’” Dentlinger said.

But on Friday the manager gave Dentlinger an ultimatum.

“And she just says, ‘Have you made your decision?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I have. I’m not going to shave my mustache.’ And she says, ‘Then we are parting ways,’” Dentlinger said.

On Friday Dentlinger announced on Facebook that he was quitting his job, and gave his reasons why. He said he was overwhelmed by the support.

Hy-Vee released a statement late Tuesday afternoon:

“Hy-Vee, Inc. has no corporate policy prohibiting facial hair. It recently came to our attention that the Boone Hy-Vee implemented a policy that prohibited employees from having facial hair of any kind. With the policy change, an employee was terminated due to his refusal to shave. The new Boone Hy-Vee store director misinterpreted our standard operating procedures for food safety guidelines and was trying to do what she felt was in the best interest of our customers. The employee has been apologized to and offered his job back at the store.”

