WATCH LIVE - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati Mayor announces flood recovery efforts

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley along with other city leaders are scheduled to discuss the city's recovery response to flooding Wednesday morning.

Mobile users can watch live here

The mayor is expected to announce efforts and resources available to help residents and business owners with damage assessment and clean-up efforts as waters recede.

Matthew 25: Ministries hands out supplies to flood victims

The Ohio River crested Sunday at 60.5 feet. That's the river's highest level in more than two decades.

Cleanup begins in New Richmond as flood waters recede

Areas along the Ohio River are still under a flood warning but the river is expected to fall below flood stage, which is 52 feet, Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    Full Story >

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    Full Story >

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:47 AM EST2018-02-28 14:47:15 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    Full Story >

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    Full Story >

  • Study: Iowa named best state in US, Louisiana worst

    Study: Iowa named best state in US, Louisiana worst

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:37 AM EST2018-02-28 11:37:34 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:31 AM EST2018-02-28 15:31:40 GMT

    The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.

    Full Story >

    The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly