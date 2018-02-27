WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati Mayor announces flood recovery efforts

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley along with other city leaders are scheduled to discuss the city's recovery response to flooding Wednesday morning.

The mayor is expected to announce efforts and resources available to help residents and business owners with damage assessment and clean-up efforts as waters recede.

The Ohio River crested Sunday at 60.5 feet. That's the river's highest level in more than two decades.

Areas along the Ohio River are still under a flood warning but the river is expected to fall below flood stage, which is 52 feet, Saturday afternoon.

