Crash blocks southbound lanes of I-471 near Bellevue exit

A crash closed Interstate 471 southbound at Newport on Tuesday. (WXIX)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash closed Interstate 471 southbound at Newport on Tuesday.

The crash took place near KY 8 and KY 1120.

The road is closed. Motorists should use an alternate route.

