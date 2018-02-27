Former law enforcement officer 'abandoned' after paralyzing injury

Banks painstakingly drags herself to the bathroom on crutches inappropriate for her condition. (Source: NBC12)

A former federal police officer is two weeks away from being homeless.

Carol Banks suffered a traumatic back injury in a car crash two years ago. She says she's been abandoned at every turn as she tries to get the help she needs.

We've heard of people falling through the cracks and not being able to get services they need. Banks has been waiting a year-and-a-half to qualify for disability. She asks herself, where would she be without a friend's strong hand to help her stand with a partially paralyzed body?

Banks cannot move her legs. It’s heartbreaking to see her painstakingly slow drag to the bathroom, on arm crutches that are inappropriate for her condition. She moans and grimaces from the pain.

Banks is a fall risk, and she says she often soils her clothes. Her slow sequence of steps rarely gets her to the bathroom in time.

"I'm urinating in a bucket in the closet," said Banks. "My roommates have done everything that they can to help me, but they can't keep helping me. They say I need a home health aide, or I need to go to a facility, because I can't walk."

A catastrophic car crash changed Banks' life in 2015. She went from being a federal law enforcement officer to indigent living in a rooming house, dependent on others for life.

She’s grateful for other tenants who help, and while crying she says, “Ms. Deirdre washes my clothes for me, and they bring me food, because I can't go downstairs to get it. They clean my room. I worked in my field for 14 years. I had top-secret clearances. Now, I'm just sitting in my room, and in a few days, I'm being evicted. I've asked the shelters if I could come to the shelters, and they say I can't come to the shelter, because I'm not mobile."

Congressman Donald McEachin is advocating for Banks. McEachin was able to get her disability hearing expedited, but it's a long process with no guarantees she'll get assistance.

Meantime, her generous landlord, who's given her several extensions, wants his money.

Through tears, Carol says, "Help me find a nursing home or an assisted living facility that may accept me while I'm waiting on disability, because I'm not able to walk..or either provide me with a wheelchair."

NBC12's Diane Walker spoke with the property manager a couple days ago, and the rooming house owner will give Banks an additional two weeks.

However, she will be evicted March 15 if she cannot raise the money to get current on her rent.

Several offers to donate wheelchairs have already come into the newsroom. She needs medical supplies and financial assistance.

