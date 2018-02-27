Police arrest Woodlawn man they say pointed finger gun at drivers

Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare on Tuesday morning when police say Jalen Davis, 19, was walking into traffic and pointing his hand in a gun gesture towards passing motorists. (WXIX)

Drivers in Woodlawn had a scare Tuesday morning when police say a man was walking into traffic, pointing his hand in a gun gesture at passing motorists.

The Woodlawn Police Department answered the call for a man matching the description for Jalen Davis, 19, and observed him walking out into the roadway.

According to the police report, when Davis noticed the officer exiting his cruiser, he put his hands in his jacket and began backing away from the officer. After he refused to take his hands out of his pockets, the officer grabbed him by the jacket and a struggle ensued. The back-and-forth wrestling match between the officer and the suspect came dangerously close to Springfield Pike.

Eventually, Davis was taken into custody.

Police have charged the Woodlawn resident with a first-degree misdemeanor for inducing panic, a second-degree misdemeanor for resisting arrest, and another misdemeanor charge for possession of drugs. Police say Davis had marijuana in his pant pocket at the time.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.