Camera catches man dumping body

DETROIT (WDIV/CNN) – A surveillance camera recorded a man dragging the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman.

Authorities said he killed her before moving her body.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, shows the man dump the body near a busy road in broad daylight.

"I'm scared – I don't like to come outside, because that could have been me," said Elizabeth Strickland, who witnessed the act.

It was Strickland’s first day working at the Royal Car Wash. She said she’ll never forget what she saw there.

"I seen a guy that brought a body from out of nowhere and dropped her right there and then he tried to run," Strickland said.

Strickland said the man took off down an alley toward a nearby gas station.

"I flagged the police down, and the police got him,” Strickland said. “He tried to run but I seen him drop a body right there yesterday, and I'm glad they got him because I pointed him out."

The victim was a 58-year-old mother of two who may have been homeless. Police said she died from trauma to the body.

Police also believe the man moving her body killed her.

"I feel real bad. And I feel loss for the family," Strickland said.

A suspect is in custody and is awaiting charges in the death.

