Man convicted of murdering 2-year-old Kinsley Kinner denied appeal

The man found guilty of murdering two-year-old Kinsley Kinner in Butler County has appealed his conviction, but the court revealed this week the appeal has been denied.

Kinsley Kinner died in December 2015 after investigators said Bradley Young, Kinsley's mother's boyfriend, beat and abused the toddler to the point she lost her life.

Kinsley's relatives are still suffering severe pain and heartbreak while they try to cope with the tragic loss.

"If you see another little baby or somebody who has red hair like she did, it just all comes back," said Terri Senft, Kinsley's great-grandmother. "We'll always have her in our heart, and we'll always remember her,"

Though Kinsley was only alive for two years, family members said her light shined bold and brightly. Following her death, there was an outpouring of support from thousands of people in communities all over the country.

Relatives said they are holding dear to memories and mementos and are happy knowing Kinsley lives on in two other children who received her organs.

"It's part of Kinsley," said another of Kinsley's grandmothers, Heidi Morgan. "It's absolutely wonderful."

Young was convicted of murder and sentenced in October 2016 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years. His attorney filed an appeal to have his conviction overturned not long after the sentencing.

"I don't want him out," Senft said. "I'm afraid he'll hurt someone else's baby."

Kinsley's family has been waiting to find out the outcome of the appeal. On Tuesday, they were told the appeal has been denied.

A 19-page document filed in the Court of Appeals Twelfth Appellate District of Ohio goes into detail about the appeal and the ruling. Read the document here.

It is possible that Young could appeal his conviction again. Should he decide to do that, the appeal would go to the Supreme Court.

Kinsley's relatives are hoping that does not happen but said if it does, they're ready to stand up and fight not only for justice but for Kinsley and her everlasting legacy.

"Brad is guilty of murdering my granddaughter, and we will make sure Brad stays in prison for the rest of his life," Morgan said.

Kinsley's mother, Rebekah Kinner, was also charged in the case and was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

