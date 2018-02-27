Middletown gas station clerk claims he was assaulted with beer can

A Middletown clerk went to the hospital with a broken nose after they say they were assaulted with a beer can.

It happened Tuesday night at a Shell Gas Station in the 2400 block of North Verity. On the video, you can see two of the arrested suspects walk into the store. When the woman would not pay, a verbal argument broke out between the clerk and the male suspect.

He was later arrested by police and identified as Latray Frazier. He was with Jade Bembry, also arrested.

Frazier, the store owner said, grabbed the unpaid beer and walked out. His employee followed him and grabbed a wet floor sign. He later told police it was for his protection.

The clerk said he demanded the money and the suspect then threw the beer at him, causing the injury to his nose. The suspects would take off and later be caught by police.

The store owner asked not to be identified.

