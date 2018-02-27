Cleveland software developers recruiting women with vino - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cleveland software developers recruiting women with vino

Posted by Brian Duffy, Cleveland 19 This Morning
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

U.S. News and World Report, and CNN Money call it the hottest job of 2018.  

Software developers are in big demand; however, CareerCast.com says for employers it is the toughest job to fill. 

Universities are just not producing enough developers to fill all the needed positions.

One critical reason for the lack of available talent is that women, at least at this point, do not appear excited about the career. The census bureau tags the field at 80 percent male.

Tech Elevator, a Cleveland company that offers a 14-week coding boot camp, along with partner OEC -- a software product designer -- are trying to change that. 

At the Tech Elevator facility they hosted Wine, Women and Web Design.

“I liked that it was just women and wine so that’s pretty cool,” said Jessica Clay Smith, who is already signed up for the coding boot camp at Tech Elevator.

The women who came to the event attended a workshop that gave them an introduction to front end development. 

Nicole Capuana, a software product designer from Convey, led the workshop.

Capuana believes it's the negative perception of the job, a misguided perception, she says, of an isolated career that has kept women from software design.

“Those things that woman gravitate toward -- the creativity, the problem solving, the collaboration all happens in tech so this is how we get that message out to people,” she said.

This night, however, is just not about bringing women into the industry.

It was also a chance to simply give these women a better understanding of what their colleagues may be up against. 

Tori Bartolozzi works at Kiwi Creative, “They do a lot of web design and web development and I don’t speak that language. I come from more of the advertising sphere, so I thought I’d check it out a get a better understanding,” she said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-02-28 07:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-02-28 16:10:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

    A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.

    Full Story >

    A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.

    Full Story >

  • Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges

    Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-28 15:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-02-28 16:09:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.Full Story >

  • Hicks acknowledges 'white lies' for Trump, but not on Russia

    Hicks acknowledges 'white lies' for Trump, but not on Russia

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:37 AM EST2018-02-28 06:37:36 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-02-28 16:09:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. ...

    Hicks told the congressional committee the White House advised her not to answer questions about her time there but acknowledged she's told 'white lies' during her many years as a Trump aide.

    Full Story >

    Hicks told the congressional committee the White House advised her not to answer questions about her time there but acknowledged she's told 'white lies' during her many years as a Trump aide.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly