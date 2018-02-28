Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents. (Source: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office/KFOX/CNN)

EL PASO, TX (KFOX/CNN) – A 17-year-old in Texas faces a charge of capital murder after authorities say her newborn daughter was stabbed nine times and left in a shed for 12 hours.

Erica Gomez, 17, was arrested Friday, two weeks after she gave birth in the bathroom at her home.

Investigators say after giving birth, Gomez wrapped the baby girl in a bathrobe and placed her inside a storage shed for 12 hours.

The infant was later found by a young boy and brought inside before the authorities were called, according to court documents.

Deputies say the baby had multiple stab wounds and lacerations on her neck and body.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant received nine stab wounds throughout her body and concluded her cause of death was homicidal violence, according to court documents.

Gomez’s confirmation teacher, Erika Martinez, went to offer support to the 17-year-old’s family.

"It's so sad,” Martinez said. I cannot understand what she was feeling or thinking."

According to court documents, Gomez didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid.

Martinez wishes there was more she could have done to guide Gomez.

"I'm distraught. I'm distraught for her, for her future, for her family,” Martinez said. "There's a part of you that you feel you failed them."

Gomez is charged with capital murder. She was booked into the county jail on an $800,000 bond.

