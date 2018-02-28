Cleveland mayor's grandson pleads guilty to weapons charges

CLEVELAND (AP) - The grandson of Cleveland's mayor has pleaded guilty to weapons charges and been placed on a yearlong diversion program.
Cleveland.com reports 21-year-old Frank Jackson Jr., grandson of Mayor Frank Jackson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms charges. The plea will be wiped off court records if he completes the program. He could face a possible prison sentence if he fails to do that.
Records show Jackson was the passenger in a truck stopped last year for blocking traffic in Cleveland. Officers say they found a .40-caliber pistol in the truck, and Jackson told them he had a gun clip.
Jackson's attorney says his client is a first-time offender and appreciates prosecutors and the judge agreeing to diversion, which is often given for first-time offenses.
