Amazon explains why Cincinnati lost its headquarters bid

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ohio economic development officials say Cincinnati lost its bid for Amazon's second headquarters because the city doesn't have enough tech workers.
Regional Economic Development Initiative Cincinnati Ed Loyd tells the Cincinnati Enquirer that Amazon officials during a conference call last week said tech talent was the most important factor in the evaluation process.
According to a Brookings Institution report, Cincinnati was ranked 27th out of 30 metropolitan areas with the largest addition of tech jobs from 2013 to 2015. Cities that were named finalists were ranked much higher.
Loyd says the region's poor transportation infrastructure also hurt its chances.
REDI officials say Amazon complimented the region on its quality of life and recent development. Loyd says REDI will continue to work on its tech pipeline.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
