Milkman accused of sneaking drugs, phones into Ohio prison

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A milk deliveryman is accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Ray Adams was in contact with an inmate at Lebanon Correctional Facility who facilitated the deliveries and set up payments.

Fornshell says Adams made thousands of dollars sneaking the items in over time.

Adams was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with conveying drugs and cellphones. He's now free on bond. His attorney did not immediate return messages seeking comment on the charges.

Fornshell says the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges.

The prison system has declined to comment.

Ohio began relying on outside companies to deliver milk to prisons after selling off its dairy cows in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.