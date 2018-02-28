Papa John's, NFL end sponsorship deal

(CNN) – After eight years, Papa John’s is no longer the official pizza of the NFL.
The pizza chain will instead focus on partnerships with 22 local NFL teams, according to a joint statement by the organizations.
The decision was described Tuesday as “mutual.”
The NFL is expected to have a replacement pizza sponsor before the 2018 season begins, according to ESPN.
Joint statement from NFL & Papa John’s on Papa John’s giving up official pizza sponsorship. pic.twitter.com/KVAW3QNSA1— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 27, 2018
Last year, Papa John’s founder and former CEO John Schnatter claimed NFL players’ protests during the national anthem hurt business.
North American pizza sales for the company have slipped nearly 4 percent from a year ago.
Papa John’s had been the league’s official pizza sponsor since 2010.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.
