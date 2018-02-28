Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.Full Story >
A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.Full Story >
Finger foods will be a must-have for beach days in Malibu this summer.Full Story >
Finger foods will be a must-have for beach days in Malibu this summer.Full Story >
The restrictions would include prohibitions on watering lawns so much that the water flows into the street, using a hose to wash down sidewalks, or using a hose without an automatic shut-off nozzle to wash cars.Full Story >
The restrictions would include prohibitions on watering lawns so much that the water flows into the street, using a hose to wash down sidewalks, or using a hose without an automatic shut-off nozzle to wash cars.Full Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoFull Story >
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolFull Story >
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >