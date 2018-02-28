Skunk joining lineup at Salato Wildlife Center in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new animal is joining the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort - a striped skunk.

The center reopens Thursday, featuring exhibits of the state's fish and native wildlife.

The skunk will join the collection of animals that can't be released back into the wild but are trained at the center for educational programs. Conservation educator Tiffany Laracuente says the center is hoping to clear up some of the myths that some people believe about skunks.

The center said in a news release that skunks are an important part of the ecosystem and keep rodent and insect populations in check.

The skunk won't be on permanent exhibit until later in the year. Visitors can call the center to see when the skunk will be available for viewing before that time.

