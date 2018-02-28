Vice mayor urges community to help solve Avondale shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Vice mayor urges community to help solve Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati's vice mayor is urging the community to cooperate with police after a man was shot in Avondale overnight and the suspect remains at large.

"This violence will not stop unless WE ALL Say NO!" Councilman Chris Smitherman tweeted Wednesday morning. He lives with his wife and children in North Avondale.

Seven to eight people were at the house party on Fred Shuttlesworth Circle when an argument erupted, spilled into the street and grew about midnight, Cincinnati police said.

A man shot the victim three times in the back, they said.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He is listed in serious condition, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.

