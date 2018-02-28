Fire under investigation at Mt. Washington vacant home for sale

Cincinnati firefighters respond to a house fire on Stanhill Court in Mt. Washington early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati fire officials said they are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a vacant home for sale in Mt. Washington.

A total of 41 firefighters responded to several reports of flames shooting from the building in the 6000 block of Stanhill Court at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, said District 4 Fire Chief Hugh Hains.

They found flames in the walls and ceiling, making it a “very labor intensive” fire to fight, he said.

They knocked the bulk of the fire down and remained on scene until 3 a.m., he said.

Damage was set is $30,000.

The home has a For Sale sign in the yard, Hains said.

No one has been living there, and no one was inside when the fire began, he added.

