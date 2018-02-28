Fire under investigation at Mt. Washington vacant home for sale - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fire under investigation at Mt. Washington vacant home for sale

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati firefighters respond to a house fire on Stanhill Court in Mt. Washington early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW) Cincinnati firefighters respond to a house fire on Stanhill Court in Mt. Washington early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)
MOUNT WASHINGTON (FOX19) -

Cincinnati fire officials said they are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a vacant home for sale in Mt. Washington.

A total of 41 firefighters responded to several reports of flames shooting from the building in the 6000 block of Stanhill Court at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, said District 4 Fire Chief Hugh Hains.

They found flames in the walls and ceiling, making it a “very labor intensive” fire to fight, he said.

They knocked the bulk of the fire down and remained on scene until 3 a.m., he said.

Damage was set is $30,000.

The home has a For Sale sign in the yard, Hains said.

No one has been living there, and no one was inside when the fire began, he added.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    Full Story >

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    Full Story >

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    Full Story >

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    Full Story >

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    Full Story >

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly