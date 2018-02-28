Police captain allegedly shot, killed neighbor's dog

According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true. (Source: Newton Family/KFOR/CNN)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR/CNN) – An Oklahoma man is calling for a police captain to be fired after he says the officer, his neighbor, shot his dog in the head for no reason.

Donnie Newton had his pit bull, Fat Boy, cremated after the man says a neighbor shot and killed the dog in front of his home last Thursday.

"I'm still devastated over it…. I think about it every night. I dream about it every night, you know, and it's really bothering me,” Newton said.

The neighbor who allegedly shot the dog was Capt. Brian Williford, who was off-duty when he went to confront Newton and his family about their dogs possibly bothering his cattle.

"He needs to lose his badge. He was not competent – with his speech, with anything. I mean I'd be scared for anybody's life if he had a gun in his hand,” Newton said.

According to the police report, Williford said he shot Fat Boy because the dog kept charging aggressively at him, but Newton says that’s not true.

"I know my dog was not aggressive. He came off the porch, sat there and barked twice. And he shot him in the head and killed him right in front of my eyes,” Newton said.

Capt. Bo Matthews with the Oklahoma City Police says Internal Affairs is conducting an investigation and that Williford is not getting special treatment because he’s an officer.

"In this case…and I don't know of any other cases in dog shootings where that person was arrested after he shot a dog or a cat or an animal,” Matthews said.

Newton says he hopes the investigation is impartial, but it still won’t bring his dog back.

"I miss him dearly. I loved that dog with all my heart, you know. I really did. It's sad,” he said.

Williford has been with the Oklahoma City Police Department for 32 years. He allegedly used his personal rifle to shoot the dog.

