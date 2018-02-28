Matthew 25: Ministries hands out supplies to flood victims - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Matthew 25: Ministries hands out supplies to flood victims

By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Matthew 25: Ministries is helping flood victims in New Richmond Wednesday. (Photo: Matthew 25 Ministries) Matthew 25: Ministries is helping flood victims in New Richmond Wednesday. (Photo: Matthew 25 Ministries)
NEW RICHMOND, OH (FOX19) -

Matthew 25 Ministries helps natural disaster victims around the world but on Wednesday, the Blue Ash-based charity will assist flood victims right here at home.

The disaster response team will be in the Clermont County village of New Richmond passing out supplies. They plan to distribute cleaning products, first aid kits and toiletries at First Baptist Church, 213 Western Ave.

The relief team will include the Tide Loads of Hope laundry unit for those without access to washers and dryers.

New Richmond was one of the worst hit communities by Ohio River flooding.

Most of the town was under water after the river crested Sunday at 60.5 feet. 

Rising floodwaters forced residents to evacuate their homes and businesses to close.

Schools and some businesses are expected to reopen Wednesday.

Communities along Hamilton County and Cincinnati's east side also were hit hard, and many streets remain closed as places like Coney Island are still under water. 

Flooding also drowned out the southeastern Indiana town of Aurora, and closed streets, parking garages and parks in northern Kentucky.

While Matthew 25 is focusing Wednesday on New Richmond, they also plan to evaluate other areas hit hard by flooding that may need assistance.

Visit their website to donate money or supplies or to volunteer your time.

