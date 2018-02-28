Firefighters rescue woman from house fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from this house fire at Maple Street and Cedar Avenue in Elmwood Place early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW/Dave Smith)

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home in Elmwood Place overnight.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and underwent treatment for smoke inhalation, they said. She is expected to recover.

First responders were called to the home at Cedar Avenue and Maple Street about midnight Wednesday.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate also was not available, but firefighters said there appeared to be none or very little.

