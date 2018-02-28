EMS workers suspended for refusing to help gunshot victim

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.
Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot multiple times Jan. 14 with an assault rifle as he was getting into his SUV. The victim managed to drive into Euclid, where he was discovered by a police officer.
Police say Cleveland EMS refused to send an ambulance because he left the city. The Euclid EMS was attending the scene of a fire.
Officers put him in a police cruiser and took him to Euclid Hospital. The victim survived the shooting.
A Cleveland spokesman says dispatcher MyLinh Lam and Sgt. Jewel Smith were suspended without pay for one day.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati could be one step closer to becoming an MLS team.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati could be one step closer to becoming an MLS team.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.Full Story >
Starting July 2, Ohio drivers will only be able to get driver's licenses through the mail rather than over the counter the same day they pay for them at their local deputy registrar office.Full Story >
Starting July 2, Ohio drivers will only be able to get driver's licenses through the mail rather than over the counter the same day they pay for them at their local deputy registrar office.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati area teenager was arrested this week and charged with making a school threat on social media.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati area teenager was arrested this week and charged with making a school threat on social media.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >