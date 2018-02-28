Yes, Barbra Streisand cloned her dog - twice - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Yes, Barbra Streisand cloned her dog - twice

The star spent a pretty penny to clone her deceased dog, Samantha. Some on Twitter questioned the ethics of such a move. (Source: CNN) The star spent a pretty penny to clone her deceased dog, Samantha. Some on Twitter questioned the ethics of such a move. (Source: CNN)

(CNN/RNN) - Would you clone your "best friend?" Barbra Streisand did - twice.

The legendary singer and actress, known for songs like "Send in the Clones" ... er, rather "Send in the Clowns" ... has three Coton de Tulear dogs.

Two of the canines, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlet, came from cloned cells from Streisand's 14-year-old dog Samantha, who died last year. The third dog, Miss Fanny, is a distant cousin.

Streisand says the cloned dogs are far from a carbon copy of the original pet.

She claims they have different personalities, and so far, they have different colored eyes.

According to CNN Money, depending on the company, it can cost anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 to clone a dog.

Some on social media questioned the ethics of cloning beloved pets when there are so many animals needing homes.

Journalist Yashar Ali called it "despicable" and "a terrible example."

Others saw the lighter side of Streisand's cloned dogs.

While one person said the news was very 2018, others said it was very sci-fi.

Even the sandwich chain Jimmy John's had an opinion.

Copyright 2018 CNN and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly