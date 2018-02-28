Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it would also end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21. (Source: AP Photos)

(RNN) - One of the country’s largest gun retailers will stop selling assault-style rifles.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday, effective immediately, it will end sales of all assault-style rifles in all of its stores, according to The New York Times.

The company also announced it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and would no longer sell guns to anyone under to age of 21 regardless of state policy.

The move came after the Feb. 14 high school shooting, where a 19-year-old former student shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL.

Nikolas Cruz, who police said used an AR-15 during the school shooting, is charged with 17 counts of murder.

Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons in 2015.

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

At least a dozen companies including Hertz, Symantec, Delta and American Airlines have severed ties with the National Rifle Association which opposes new age limits on firearm purchases.

Dick’s Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 by Richard “Dick” Stack, and has over 600 stores in 47 states across the country. The store also owns Golf Galaxy Inc.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.