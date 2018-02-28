Trump: Calif wall section not built until 'whole wall' OK'd - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump: Calif wall section not built until 'whole wall' OK'd

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is hailing a legal victory for his promised border wall, but says sections in California will not built "until the whole Wall is approved."

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY!"

The White House did not immediately answer questions about the tweet.

The border wall with Mexico was one of Trump's central campaign promises. On Tuesday, a federal judge sided with the president on a challenge to building the wall.

Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay for it have gone nowhere.

Construction has begun on a 30-foot high barrier in Calexico, California, the administration's first wall project outside of eight prototypes in San Diego that were completed in October and are intended to guide future construction. Both projects carry a relatively small price tag and were funded last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

