Some schools across the US are banning backpacks following Florida shooting

As students returned to Marjory Stoneman Doulgas High School in Parkland, Fla. for the first time since the mass shooting that left 17 dead, they were asked to leave their backpacks at home.

Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum: so there is no need for backpacks. Come ready to start the healing process and #RECLAIMTHENEST ???????? — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) February 27, 2018

In the two weeks since the shooting, the push for solutions that could make schools safer has increased. Some schools are considering introducing metal detectors on campus, while others are looking for products that could make the classroom more secure.

Several schools across the country have even banned backpacks all together in an effort to prevent gun violence.

CBS affiliate WKBN says Niles High School in Ohio is no longer allowing students to come to school with backpacks.

Other schools in Florida, Michigan, and Illinois have followed suit.

