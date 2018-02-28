Some schools across the US are banning backpacks following Flori - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Some schools across the US are banning backpacks following Florida shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

As students returned to Marjory Stoneman Doulgas High School in Parkland, Fla. for the first time since the mass shooting that left 17 dead, they were asked to leave their backpacks at home.

In the two weeks since the shooting, the push for solutions that could make schools safer has increased. Some schools are considering introducing metal detectors on campus, while others are looking for products that could make the classroom more secure.

Several schools across the country have even banned backpacks all together in an effort to prevent gun violence.

CBS affiliate WKBN says Niles High School in Ohio is no longer allowing students to come to school with backpacks.

Other schools in Florida, Michigan, and Illinois have followed suit.

